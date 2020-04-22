(WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities report that the body of a Whately woman, who has been missing since late March, has been located.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that the body of 34-year-old Katelyn Gralinski was found inside in a home along River Road in Whately around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Gralinksi had been last seen in the early morning hours of March 27.
Carey noted that Whately firefighters also responded to the scene to put out a "small fire unrelated to Gralinski's death."
Gralinski’s cause of death remains under investigation.
