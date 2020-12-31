SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators are continuing to search for answers about a fire that destroyed much of the Martin Luther King Jr. Presbyterian Church in Springfield.
Bishop Talbert Swan told Western Mass News on Thursday that while the fire was devastating, it also sparks serious concern for black churches in the community.
This announcement comes after the church went up into flames early Monday morning, and now the big question is who or what caused this fire?
While investigators call this fire highly suspicious, and with the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad, Mass. State Police Arson and FBI all teaming up to investigate the cause of the fire, officials told Western Mass News they cannot say the fire was intentionally set due to it being an ongoing investigation.
Though Bishop Swan said he agrees and understands protocol, he thinks the fire raises many flags.
"We're here out of concern of the burning down of a black church," he said. "In this day and this age, and in the climate of racial polarization across the nation, our antennas immediately go up."
Though the fire started before sunrise, firefighters were able to save some of the relics inside.
Bishop swan also said if this is a hate crime or in any way intentional, he expects the city to come up with strategic plans to prevent something like this from happening to other churches in the community.
There is still a $5,000 reward set for any information leading to a suspect or cause.
