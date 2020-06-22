RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local and state authorities are asking the public's help with any information about the fire that destroyed an old mill in Russell.

The fire broke out Friday night and crews remained on-scene through the weekend to keep hot spots at bay.

Investigators with the Russell Fire and Police Departments, along with the State Fire Marshal's office, are trying to figure out the cause.

Anyone with information is asked to the confidential arson hotline at (800) 682-9229.

The hotline is part of the state's Arson Watch Reward Program, which provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information that helps to solve the case.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.