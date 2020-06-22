RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local and state authorities are asking the public's help with any information about the fire that destroyed an old mill in Russell.
The fire broke out Friday night and crews remained on-scene through the weekend to keep hot spots at bay.
Investigators with the Russell Fire and Police Departments, along with the State Fire Marshal's office, are trying to figure out the cause.
Anyone with information is asked to the confidential arson hotline at (800) 682-9229.
The hotline is part of the state's Arson Watch Reward Program, which provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information that helps to solve the case.
