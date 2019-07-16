PERU, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local and state investigators are working to identify the body of a woman found in Peru.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's office said that Tuesday morning, workers performing logging operations spotted the remains of an adult woman in a heavily wooded area near Curtin Road in Peru.
State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office, along with Hinsdale and Peru Police, are trying to determine if the body is that of a woman who was reported missing in May.
As of Tuesday afternoon, that body has not been identified. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Boston.
The investigation, including the circumstances surrounding that woman's death, is ongoing.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.