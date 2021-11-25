In honor of Thanksgiving, Iona's Cafe and Springfield Partners joined forces on Thursday to donate hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals for those in need.
110 dinners are set to be donated on Thursday to Hampden County veterans and 200 meals are scheduled to be delivered to Price Memorial Church in Pittsfield for those in need.
Western Mass News spoke with Raymond Dunham, the Veterans Program Coordinator at Springfield Partners, to find out how it felt to participate in the program.
“It feels really good, me being a veteran myself,” said Dunham. “I always wanted to give back not just to the community, but especially to the veterans. Because we know that a lot of them are very underappreciated, so it feels good to be able to help them as well.”
In addition to the 200 meals, Iona's kitchen made meals for non-military families at the Orchard Covenant Church in Springfield.
