EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The IRS begins accepting federal tax returns today. The question many filers are asking: even though the government is back open, will the longest shutdown in history have any effect on processing returns or those all important refunds?
The simple answer from the IRS is no. Despite the government shutdown, they're saying for the most part, it will be business as usual.
The tricky part, however, could be new tax laws.
It's go time for tax preparers like Paul Federici. Today, the IRS begins accepting returns.
Federici told Western Mass News that despite the government shutdown, "According to the IRS, the filing season and the refunds will go as usual, as planned. They said there shouldn't be any affects due to the shutdown."
However, Federici said that auditors may be backed up and anyone with questions who calls into the IRS helpline may have a tough time getting a real person.
Sweeping new tax reforms may also be tricky for some, including a change in tax brackets.
"The tax rate dropped, so for a lot of people, that’s going to affect them and also, the standard deduction because you're allowed either the itemized deductions, which is your taxes, mortgage interests, donations and other items, you're allowed that or your standard deduction," Federici noted.
Those standard deductions nearly double: single filers go from $6,350 to $12,000 and married couples filing jointly will jump from $12,700 to $24,000.
The new tax laws also eliminate deductions for dependents.
"On the brighter side there, your child used to get $1,000 child tax credit. Now, it's $2,000," Federici explained.
As for the prospect of yet another government shutdown, Federici is optimistic.
"So I'm assuming that even if it shuts down again, everything run smoothly," Federici said.
Best advice, Federici said, get those returns filed early.
For most taxpayers, the filing deadline this year is Monday, April 15. However, because Patriots Day is on April 15, for those of us in Massachusetts and in Maine, we have until April 17 to file our returns.
