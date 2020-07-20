SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As people across the country continue to work at home, some are cranking up their air conditioning during the summer months.
Some experts said this could cause a strain on the electrical grids creating a greater likelihood of a blackout.
Electricity use from people staying home is only up a small amount.
A record number of people are working from home during the pandemic while also trying to fight the heat by cranking up the air conditioning.
But could this cause a big strain on the electrical system leaving people in the dark? Western Mass News took that question to ISO New England who serves as an electricity hub for New England.
“People are obviously home. People are using more electricity at home than they would typically, but we are also seeing declines in energy use among commercial users and big industrial users,” said Matthew Kakley, spokesperson for ISO New England.
He said over the phone that since commercial use of electricity is down, it seems to be balancing out the electrical use of people in their homes.
“It’s when the economy shut down, when businesses close, when factories and manufacturing facilities close, they lower their operations,” he said. “They are big energy consumers. That is offsetting the increase we have seen in residential use.”
Western Mass News also checked in with Eversource whose electricity is supplied by ISO New England. They serve about 220,000 customers in western Mass alone.
Spokesperson Reed Lamberty has information for people at home.
“We have seen an overall residential usage up slightly because people are working from home,” he said.
But he doesn’t expect this to cause a blackout in the area, and if there are electrical interactions, they are ready.
“We are prepared for that increased demand,” he said. “We have crews ready to respond to any outages or issues that arise.”
To keep that demand low, those looking to conserve energy at home could have a timer system for when their air conditioner turns on, and don’t forget to shut off your lights.
