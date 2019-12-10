SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're teaming up with the Marines to collect Toys for Tots and today, we want toys to takeover our studios!

It's Toys for Tots Takeover Tuesday!

Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at our Springfield studios between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., meet some of your friends from Western Mass News, and register for a chance to win admission to Bright Nights!

Thank you in advance for your support and we look forward to seeing you!

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.