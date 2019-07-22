WEST HARTFORD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- When you think about an IV drip, you usually think of hospital procedures.
However, a new beauty treatment may change that view.
IV therapy is popular in bigger cities like Los Angeles and New York, but now, it has made its way close to home.
"Nobody likes needles," said Erin Fox, owner of The Fix IV Therapy in West Hartford, CT.
Fox told Western Mass News that she gets it, but this health and wellness treatment is changing the way you think about about IV drips.
"Fixes are all the IV infusions, so they're all hydration and they can take anywhere between a half hour to an hour," Fox added.
Made completely of vitamins, there are IVs for everything - from curing a hangover with the party fix or boosting your metabolism with the slim fix.
"Our most popular is probably our Myers fix and that was infusion invented back in the 50's by a doctor at Johns Hopkins to treat all kinds of ailments," Fox explained.
Fox said many of her customers have autoimmune diseases.
"Crones disease or colitis. where they're losing a lot of fluids," Fox noted.
Some just want a quick boost though and not the IV.
"Our boosters are just in injections, so they're just shots. You're in and out," Fox said.
From biotin to B-12, the shots absorb more efficiently than oral vitamins and the result is instant.
"People don't really realize how deficient they are, so people get energy and they feel better," Fox said.
You could get an IV at the emergency room, but this is a much more personalized experience
"The RN will bring a client back to the RN station. She'll do your vitals, she looks over your health intake form, and then she puts your IV in back there and then you're let out to our lounge," Fox said.
That lounge has blankets, beverages, and spa-inspired ambiance that pampers while the IV drip is given.
"You're relaxed. We have people fall asleep," Fox explained.
How much does it cost? A 45 minute IV fix will range from $100 to $200, while boosters are just $25 to $35 and are done instantly.
"'Oh, I'm traveling' or 'I'm feeling sluggish' or 'I'm going to be going to a wedding.' We will do our best to help them figure out which fix to get or booster," Fox explained.
Fox said IV fixes can be customized depending on the person's needs or even the doctor's orders.
Their salon uses local emergency room registered nurses, but critics said not all do, so make sure to check where you go.
