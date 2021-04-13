SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This vaccination pause impacts the state's efforts to get shots to those who can't leave their homes.
Carolyn Gaurtti turns 86-years-young next month. She has been homebound for five years. Her Johnson and Johnson shot got canceled Tuesday, but she won't let that stop her from getting the vaccine.
“I will get it. See, I have a friend right here, it’s called my telephone, and I know how to dial. I know how to get calls into the governor’s office, the mayor of Springfield, you name it, and I'll call it," Gaurtti said.
Gaurtti is determined to get a COVID-19 vaccine. She was set up to get a Johnson and Johnson shot on Tuesday, but then she heard about the J&J pause.
“I got a little concerned about it. I made a few phone calls, and then I found out it had been canceled,” Gaurtti explained.
She had scheduled her appointment through the state's special program to administer Johnson and Johnson shots to homebound people, so J&J was her only choice.
“They said that’s all the state is allowing right now or a contract or something or a contract or something. I didn't feel satisfied with the answer, to be honest with you. Well, I said what the heck I’ll take it, at least I'll get something,” Gaurtti said.
The Commonwealth Care Alliance is the organization in Massachusetts that administers the shots to the homebound. They said all appointments through Thursday have been canceled, and they said in part, “We are vigilantly evaluating options for program modifications or alternative vaccine utilization should the FDA revise its guidance on the use of the J&J vaccine.”
Gaurtti, who considers herself the queen of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, said she is more comfortable getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine but all she wants is to be vaccinated.
“Personally, the two seems to have worked with a lot of people. No repercussions at this point in time, I'd like two,” Gaurtti said.
There are many questions still to be answered right now, as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine distribution is on pause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.