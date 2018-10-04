CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In case you didn’t know, some lottery jackpots continue to climb, with $661 million up for grabs between Mega Millions, Powerball, and Megabucks Doubler, and lottery fever hasn't missed western Massachusetts.
Some people don't play too often, while others make the small gamble a part of their daily routine.
However, when the lottery jackpots swell to nine figures, it's hard to find anyone who isn't a little curious about trying their luck.
For most people, walking up to a machine to check their ticket means life is going to continue the way it always has been, but people told us that just the chance of winning is what keeps them playing, but not for the reasons you might think.
"I want to take care of my family, my friends. I have several friends that are very sick and I have some family issues I want to take care of as well," said one person we spoke with Thursday.
Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Friday's Mega Millions jackpot had grown to an estimated $405 million, with a cash payout option of an estimated $253 million.
Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday has also increased to $253 million, with a cash payout option of an estimated $148.4 million.
Teja noted that the jackpot for Saturday's Megabucks Doubler drawing is an estimated $3 million.
“As the jackpots grow to these levels and the excitement in them increases, we encourage our customers to keep the experience of playing the lottery enjoyable by playing responsibly,” said Mass. Lottery executive director Michael Sweeney in a statement.
Tickets of the Mega Millions drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Friday, while tickets for the Powerball can be bought until 9:50 p.m. Saturday.
