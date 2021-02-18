(WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman has been charged with aggravated identity theft.
However, prosecutors don't know her real name.
The U.S. Attorney's office told Western Mass News that "Jane Doe" is accused of using someone else's Social Security number as her own on an application for Section 8 housing benefits.
Federal prosecutors said that the suspect has been indicted on two counts of theft of public money, one count of false representation of a Social Security number, and one count of aggravated identity theft.
