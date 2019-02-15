SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State gaming officials have released January revenue numbers for MGM Springfield.
The Mass. Gaming Commission reported that the Springfield resort-casino brought in $19,698,053.88 in gross table and slot revenue last month.
That's down from $21,583,225.04 in December.
Monthly gross gaming revenue:
(data provided by Mass. Gaming Commission)
- AUG. 2018 (8/23-8/31): $9,456,976.90
- SEPT. 2018: $26,952,096.39
- OCT. 2018: $22,242,742.41
- NOV. 2018: $21,247,914.09
- DEC. 2018: $21,583,225.04
- JAN. 2019: $19,698,053.88
MGM Springfield President and COO Michael Mathis said in a statement:
"As we enter our sixth month of operation, we continue to gain valuable insights on the market. Our business strategy continues to evolve as our relationship with existing customers grows, and as thousands of new guests enter our loyalty program. This includes new features and promotions on the casino floor and more dining and entertainment like brunch in Cal Mare and ROAR comedy in our historic Armory. We remain grateful for the ongoing support of the New England region and look forward to an exciting 2019 bringing more great shows to downtown and introducing legalized sports betting for the first time in the Commonwealth."
The commission noted that $4,924,513.47 was collected as state tax from that January revenue.
In total, since MGM Springfield opened, the state has collected $30,295,252,18 in taxes.
