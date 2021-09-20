SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Comedian and TV host Jay Leno will be taking the stage in Springfield in March 2022.
MGM Springfield announced Monday that Leno will be performing at Symphony Hall on Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Leno hosted "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" from 1992 to 2014. He has gone on to host "Jay Leno's Garage" on CNBC, which is now in its fifth season, and "You Bet Your Life" alongside Kevin Eubanks, which can be seen weekdays at 4:30 p.m. on ABC40.
M Life members will have presale access from 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 22 through 10 p.m. Thursday, September 23 on mgmspringfield.com. Tickets go on-sale for the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, September 24.
