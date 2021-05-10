SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield is still in the 'red' on the state's COVID-19 risk map, but cases are continuing to decline.
The city's Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said at Mayor Domenic Sarno's weekly COVID-19 briefing that the city is heading in the right direction.
If things keep going this way, the mayor said residents will have more to look forward to this summer.
"I met with Jazz and Roots Festival crew...We feel that it's going to be a go. It'll be a scaled down version, but we feel that first weekend - August 9 - that we're going to be able to pull something off on a scaled down version. That's a wonderful marquee event. It draws people from all across New England and New York," Sarno explained.
Sarno also added that the city is starting to reconsider the reopening of libraries and senior centers sometime in early August.
