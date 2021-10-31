BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Longtime Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy has died at age 68.
The team said in a statement Sunday that "the honorary President of Red Sox Nation" passed away Saturday night "after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer."
Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry said in a statement:
“Jerry’s love and connection to baseball didn’t allow anything to stand between the game and him, including for many years cancer. He devoted his entire career to baseball and whether from his seat in the clubhouse or his perch above the field in the broadcast booth, he took generations of rising Red Sox stars and a multitude of fans along for the ride with him. During his lifetime, he witnessed great triumphs and terrible tragedies handling all of it with grace, dignity, and a huge heart. He left an indelible mark on this club and on an entire nation of Red Sox fans.”
Remy stepped away from the NESN broadcast booth in August to undergo another round of cancer treatment. He underwent multiple cancer treatments since he was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008. He had a long and public struggle with lung cancer, and drew thunderous applause at Fenway Park earlier this month when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a playoff game while using an oxygen tube.
Remy was a former smoker who had a yearslong battle with lung cancer, including surgery for the disease in November 2008. His struggle with the illness was well known to baseball fans. Support from Red Sox fans helped him as he underwent years of treatments for the disease, he told reporters in 2018.
“It's amazing the impact that you have when you've been around 31 years. That you have on people,” he said. “Red Sox fans especially, who welcome you into their home for that long. It's kind of a nice feeling. It's kind of a nice feeling that they care.”
Remy had spent 10 seasons in the majors — the first three with the California Angels and the last seven with Boston — before retiring after the Red Sox released him on Dec. 10, 1985. Remy hit .275 with seven homers and 329 RBIs in 1,154 games.
But it was as a Red Sox announcer, a job he began in 1988, that he captured the hearts of fans. Combining sharp analysis and a sense of humor that sometimes led to long, on-air bouts of laughter involving him and former Boston play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo, Remy gained a legion of listeners.
Remy was a part of the Sox organization for over 40 years as a player, coach, and broadcaster. Many of those years were spent in the broadcast booth for NESN.
In a statement, NESN President and CEO Sean McGrail noted:
“It is difficult to put into words how much Jerry has meant to all of us in Red Sox Nation. His storytelling, humor, and love for the game of baseball were unmatched, and it showed on our broadcast for the 33 years that he was a part of our NESN family. He connected with Boston fans in a way few have ever done. Jerry’s legacy as a phenomenal player, talented broadcaster, and passionate ambassador will live on in the hearts of Red Sox Nation. Our thoughts are with his wife, Phoebe, and the entire Remy family during this very difficult time.”
Dave O'Brien, who shared the NESN booth with Remy since 2016, added:
“Jerry was one of the toughest people you’ll ever meet. He believed in playing the game the right way. He believed in being a great teammate. He dearly loved the Red Sox. And man was he funny. He could have you in tears. Rem was the voice of the Red Sox in every way. We miss him already.”
Former NESN play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo said in a tweet "I am nowhere today without you. Showed me the right @MLB way."
Thank you for 21 years of friendship. I am nowhere today without you. Showed me the right @MLB way. I know I will text you 3 times a day still. I am lost. #RIPRem @RedSox @NESN pic.twitter.com/GB9wU8TKQl— Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) October 31, 2021
Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said in a statement:
“Like everyone else in Red Sox Nation today, I’m absolutely devastated by Jerry’s passing. We connected because of our love for the game of baseball. I will miss all of our conversations about the game and just passing time together throughout the years, whether in the clubhouse or dugout. Jerry was so passionate about the Red Sox and even though he had to step away for treatment late in the season, he was with us every step of the way—especially in October. We kept in touch just about every day and encouraged each other to keep fighting. It was great seeing him at Fenway when we started our run; he was a source of inspiration for so many of our players. My condolences go out to his wife, Phoebe, and his children and their grandchildren. We will miss you, Rem!”
Former Red Sox DH David Ortiz called Remy “a fun person to be around and incredible human being." He added in a statement:
"We are going to miss you, brother. Thank you for calling me Big Papi on air—l will never forget that. Miss you already, Rem Dawg.”
NESN colleague Tom Caron wrote, "He was insightful, funny, and courageous. It was an honor to call him my friend."
Having trouble finding the words to describe what the loss of Jerry means to me, and to all of us who love the Red Sox. He was insightful, funny, and courageous. It was an honor to call him my friend. We will miss him terribly. #RIPJerryRemy pic.twitter.com/axMBpgbmFd— Tom Caron (@TomCaron) October 31, 2021
NESN told Western Mass News that the network will be honoring Remy's legacy by airing his first-ever televised Sox game as a broadcaster from 1988 Sunday and Monday night at 7 p.m., as well as during Thursday’s Bruins game on NESN. There will also be a feature during the intermission show of Thursday's Bruins game and all of NESN’s Bruins broadcasters will wear a number two lapel pin in Remy's memory.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
