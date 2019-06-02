SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Jessy's run kicked off at Nathan Bills' in Springfield on Sunday morning.
The run was organized to raise money for the Baystate Health Foundation and Center for Cancer Care.
This is the second year of the run and walk that's in honor of Jessy Sullivan, a mother and manager of the banquet hall at Nathan Bills'.
She was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2017, and her family decided to take action and give back.
The funds will help give back to the center that treated her, for brain cancer research.
Last year, they raised 62 thousand dollars.
