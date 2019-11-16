WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A special tribute to Lt. Jason Menard was held on Saturday.
JetBlue brought in the Fire Department of New York's plane to show their support for Menard.
Drew Piemonte, vice president for the District 5 Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts Union, tells Western Mass News that it is important to come together in times like these.
"It's important to recognize the sacrifices that Lt. Menard made and firefighter Christopher Pace, who's still recovering. Just to let them know that we're there for the family and for the Worcester Fire Department. That we're there to support them emotionally and let them know that job well done," stated Piemonte.
Calling hours for Lt. Menard are Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Mercadante Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at St. John’s Catholic church with a private family procession afterwards and Piemonte says the union has over 12,000 members and all departments will be represented at the services.
"As far as Springfield goes, we'll have a contingent from western Mass, which is District No. 5, and they'll be from Pittsifled and North Adams and all the way in between," says Piemonte.
And Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie says he expects the turn out to be large.
"Because of the events of this fire and the actions of Lt. Menard, this funeral is probably going to be big and it's going to be a fitting tribute for Lt. Menard, who is absolutely a hero and a true firefighter's firefighter," continued Piemonte.
A turnout including people from all over the country.
"You'll see patches from Canada, Chicago, New York, Boston, Springfield, Holyoke, Chicopee. There will be a wide range of departments attending. There always is," added Piemonte.
The special FDNY plane landed this afternoon at Worcester Airport and Jet Blue held a ceremony afterwards.
