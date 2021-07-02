SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A viewer reached out to Western Mass News, upset over an email he received from the Springfield Jewish Community Center.

He said he was told that his three-year-old son's room will be canceled for the rest of the summer. He was only given a four days’ notice to find new accommodations.

We wanted to know why, so we checked in with JCC officials. They told Western Mass News

"The JCC recognized it did not have adequate staffing, at this time, to provide a safe, compliant environment so we made the difficult decision to close one classroom."

Officials told Western Mass News the JCC is providing a childcare concierge to help families find alternative care.