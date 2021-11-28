SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Jewish Community Center held their first menorah lighting Sunday night.
The Springfield JCC has the largest outdoor menorah in western Mass. The event was a little smaller this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, they still had a petting zoo at Hanukkah in the Hay, cocktails at Last Light, and many more events.
Western Mass News spoke with the executive director of the Springfield JCC to get her take on the significance of lighting the menorah.
"Lighting the menorah signifies the hope and the light that the Jewish people have during the miracle of Hanukkah," said Sam Dubrinsky, executive director of the Springfield JCC.
The eight-day Jewish holiday celebration is falling earlier than usual this year. Typically falling closer to Christmas, or at least in the month of December, this year Hanukkah started Thanksgiving weekend. The last day of the holiday is Dec. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.