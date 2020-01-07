SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Jewish community is taking steps to make sure everyone can feel safe at local synagogues.
After a number of anti-semitic acts across the country, specifically New York City, those in the Jewish community said they just simply want to be able to feel safe.
That’s why on Tuesday, the Jewish Federation of Western Mass. held the latest in a series of closed door meetings with local constituent agencies, including law enforcement, elected officials, and religious organizations.
Stew Bromberg, the executive officer of the federation, told Western Mass News that after Governor Charlie Baker signed a budget bill yesterday increasing the funds for security at non-profits, he wants to make sure western Massachusetts will be able to benefit and not just the eastern part of the state.
Bromberg said a security assessment done four years ago by a private consultant found that the Jewish organizations in our area are at high-risk, given their close proximity to the highways and the ability for potential suspects to quickly get away. That’s why he hopes the state will follow through on their funding requests.
"It’s a tough balance because you want people to feel welcomed, you want people to come to a synagogue to pray and to celebrate to feel welcomed and not be greeted by a locked door all the time and there are two arguments that in the community we should never lock our doors, while some people say we need to be safe while we’re inside," Bromberg noted.
Bromberg told us at this point, they will continue discussing where they are, where they need to go, and how they’re going to get there.
Those meetings are going to be continuing again next week.
