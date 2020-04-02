LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details to a story Western Mass News first brought to you.
JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow have announced new intiatives to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The president of JGS Lifecare was notified late last night and early this morning that 29 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Beginning this week, the facility will be testing residents throughout the building.
Some are experiencing only mild symptoms, and many more are stable and showing signs of recovery.
