HANCOCK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in the Berkshires is offering their apologies after a message to employees sparked outrage on social media.
The picture of a notice to employees, tacked to a board, was posted to Facebook on Friday and since then has been shared almost 2,000 times gaining hundreds of reactions.
"We’ve been made aware of a message posted in our concessionaire’s employee area and apologize to all for its content as it does not represent the tone or concern that we have at Jiminy, for our employees as well as our guests," says Tyler Fairbank, President of Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort.
The notice was addressed to all staff and stated in part that despite the weather, "Snow is not an excuse for missing work. If thousands of skiers can make it to Jiminy, so can you."
It also goes on to say that if a travel ban were put in place in a state of emergency, employees "..are exempt from this order. We have a couple thousand guests trapped here, it is essential that Jiminy is staffed to see to their needs."
The notice ends with telling staff that if they are considering staying at Jiminy overnight, there are "NO accommodations available. Not even a pillow or blanket."
Jiminy Peak now addressing the situation directly.
The resort's president explaining it was posted by a manager of the concessionaire company and 'inadvertently' represented it as being to all resort employees.
"This is simply not so," Jiminy Peak's president, Tyler Fairbank explains calling the manager's language 'overzealous' in approach and tone.
Jiminy Peak says the safety of their employees and guests is "of paramount importance." They also say that if a state of emergency was issued, they would comply.
"We can’t stress enough that the safety of our guests and employees is always our first priority."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.