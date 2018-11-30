NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A family is trying to raise money for domestic violence after losing a loved one.
This Sunday in Northampton, the annual Hot Chocolate Run for Safe Passage will raise money for victims of domestic violence.
Friends and family of Jo Ringer, a victim of domestic violence, are raising money in her name.
Ringer is remembered by her friends as bubbly and full of life, but that changed in March of 2017 when she went missing and was found dead a year later.
This year's walk will be different for the team.
"It's bitter sweet for us this year. Last year, when we walked, we held signs that said 'Bring Jo Home' and the missing poster. They won't be there this year and we are thankful for that, but at the same time, it's one of those things that you think you're going to feel one way and get the closure you were hoping for," said Ginger Plantier.
Ringer's husband, Chad Reidy, is the sole suspect in the investigation. He took his own life a month after she went missing.
Reidy's ex-girlfriend, Laura Reilly, has been charged with misleading police officers.
After multiple plea changes, Reilly will appear in court after the new year and Ringer's family will be there in the hopes to see justice for Jo.
"Her trial is going to be held on January 15, which would have been Jo Ringer's 41st birthday, which is a whole bunch of mixed emotion. It makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck," Plantier added.
Plantier told Western Mass Mews that she believes someone is watching over them because, after almost two years of suffering, they hope to get some closure.
"This is all going to come to an end on Jo's birthday and what better birthday present than justice," Plantier explained.
However, until then, they will remember the woman that Ringer was and raise some money, so that no other person has to be a victim of domestic violence again.
