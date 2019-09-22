SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Congressman Joe Kennedy III made a stop in Springfield on Sunday after announcing he will run against Senator Ed Markey for a seat in the U.S. Senate.
"I think Massachusetts needs a senator that is laser-focused," Kennedy said.
Kennedy spoke with Western Mass News one day after he announced he will be running against Markey.
"Donald Trump is forcing of reckoning in our country and yes, you have to fight back against him, but it's not enough to just defeat him in an election when 63 million Americans thought he would be the better steward of our nation. You got to fight back a broken system that allowed him to win in the first place," Kennedy explained.
The congressman was at Roca in Sspringfield on Sunday and desctibed to Western Mass News how he will take action if he becomes the next Democratic senator in Massachusetts .
"One, it is showing up in every corner of our state, hear people at home, listening to their thoughts and concerns, and bringing their concerns down to Washington," Kennedy noted.
He is focusing his work on several topics including the Green New Deal, which would combat climate change from cutting carbon emissions to giving every American a job and much more.
"Policies and yes, at the top of that is bringing in a Green New Deal and fighting back against climate change, but it is also criminal justice reform. It means making an honest day's work is an honest day's pay and the ability to raise a family. It's issues around our education system," Kennedy added.
Kennedy said during his campaign, he will not take big corporate PAC donations.
He simotaniously he wants to challenge Republicans in the Senate.
"Third, it is changing our politics. It's recognizing that if you just defeat Donald Trump and you leave Mitch McConnell in the United States Senate, a lot of the progressive thoughts that many of us have are going to be stimied," Kennedy said.
Kennedy also made stops in Pittsfield and Greenfield on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.