WEST SPRINGFIELD (WGGB/WSHM) - Before the Old Dominion concert was held at the Big E on Saturday, the fair hosted its annual White Hut cheeseburger-eating competition.
Once again, it was competitive eating superstar Joey Chestnut taking home the title.
Big E officials said Chestnut ate a total of forty-seven cheeseburgers in only ten minutes.
