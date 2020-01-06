CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- John Vieau was sworn-in as mayor of Chicopee at Elms College on Monday.
Former Mayor Richard Kos announced last year that he would not seek re-election, bringing about an election between Vieau and Joseph Morissette
It was a close election, with Vieau winning by just over 1,000 votes.
The Vieau inaugural committee will be hosting an inaugural ball on Saturday, January 18 at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive. All proceeds from the event will be donated to charity.
