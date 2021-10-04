SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--In the works right now, Johnson & Johnson preparing to formally request emergency authorization for its COVID-19 booster shot. As it stands now, Pfizer is the only booster shot being given out in the US right now.
Moderna is waiting for the go-ahead. We want to make sure you have all the information you need to know.
The third dose of the Pfizer vaccine is now available for those 65 and older and also the immunocompromised. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are looking to have their booster shots available soon.
“I’ve heard that they’re coming. But not much information that i’ve heard lately,” said Springfield resident Imayrin Padua.
This week, Johnson & Johnson plans to seek authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to give out booster shots, a second dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. This is the latest vaccine maker to make a move on boosters, and many local residents are just trying to keep up with the new developments.
Western Mass News is breaking it down for you.
Right now, the Pfizer booster has emergency use authorization, only available to those 65 and older or the immuno-compromised.
On October 14th, an FDA advisory committee will meet to consider emergency use authorization for the Moderna booster shot for those 18 years and older.
On October 15th, they'll meet to discuss the Johnson & Johnson booster shot. Same thing, for emergency use for those 18 years and older.
Springfield resident Imayrin Padua is open to getting the Johnson & Johnson booster shot. As she got the single-dose shot back in April.
“I think I’ll definitely get it. Cause it's been so rough for people who don’t get it. That i might as well, people are kind of obligated to do so,” said Padua.
The recommendation is to get the booster shot six months after your second Pfizer or Moderna shot. But in Padua's case, it would be six months after her single dose J&J shot. But she told us she would not be first in line to get a booster shot.
“What about side effects and stuff? I don’t want to be first in the line. What if something happens?” said Padua.
Curative told us the Eastfield Mall vaccination site in Springfield is ramping back up, offering Pfizer shots on Tuesdays between one and seven pm. We're told anyone who is eligible for the booster can book an appointment online or walk-in.
We checked curative.com and found there are just over 200 slots open for Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.