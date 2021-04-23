SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Federal health officials said it is safe to resume administering the one-dose shot, but the vaccine now comes with a warning.
The vaccine in limbo got the green light once again, allowing places like CVS and Walgreens to administer the vaccine again after a 10-day pause.
Concerns came after six women reported serious blood clots after getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. Today, Western Mass News learned that the centers for disease control investigated as many as 15 reported blood clot cases all in women and with three deaths. A man also developed clots during the clinical trial.
On Friday, a federal panel of health experts recommended using the vaccine again, but this time with a warning that these rare clots are possible.
"I think the American public should understand that there is a risk, that it's an exceedingly rare risk, but that this is a common virus and a virus which has done a lot of harm that can be prevented by a vaccine," Dr. Paul Offit, the Vaccine Education Center Director of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia said.
Western Mass News reached out to a local COVID-19 vaccine clinic prepared to give out the Johnson & Johnson shot on the day the pause was recommended.
The one Holyoke clinic partnered with Behavioral Health Network.
In a statement to Western Mass News One Holyoke’s executive director Michael Moriarty claims trust is a barrier, saying in part
“Hopefully, people will recognize that the quick response when clotting concerns were discovered can be reassuring. It shows that safety is being monitored and the health community does respond to protect the public. “
The director said that for now, their next clinic on the 28th will offer the Moderna vaccine. He referred Western Mass News to Behavioral Health Network when we asked when or if they would resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Behavioral Health Network has not gotten back to Western Mass News yet.
