(WGGB/WSHM) -- While we may not be able to get together in-person for the big game, that doesn't mean the fun has to end.
Join us Sunday at 6:30 p.m. as Kayla Burton hosts a Big Game Zoom Watch Party! We'll have some fun as we look ahead to the game, play some big game trivia, and share in watching the game together - virtually!
Then join us again after halftime and share your reaction to the halftime show, talk about the first half, and share your predictions for the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.