It's that time of year again for a fun and safe way to kick off your trick-or-treating: Halloween at the Hall!
Gather your little ghosts and goblins and join Western Mass News and 94.7 WMAS on Monday, October 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield for some spooktacular fun.
We'll have tricks, treats, and surprises from many of your friends at Western Mass News, as well as from Six Flags New England, Randall's Farm and Greenhouse, and Link to Libraries.
We look forward to seeing you!
