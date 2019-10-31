(WGGB/WSHM) -- Little ghosts and goblins will soon be seen across Holyoke Mall.
Join us for activities, tricks, and sweet treats at Mall-o-ween inside the mall for a fun and safe start to Halloween!
The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 31.
Be sure to stop by and say to your friends from Western Mass News. We'll be on the second floor outside Target!
Also, when you stop by, consider bringing a coat to help kids in our community. While at Mall-o-ween, you can drop off a new or gently used kids coats for Coats for Kids. Donations will be accepted from October 18 through November 3.
We look forward to seeing you!
