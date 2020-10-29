BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the second time this week, a state committee working on a report about the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home heard testimony from those connected to the home or impacted by the outbreak.
On Tuesday, staff members from the Soldiers' Home shared their side of the story, explaining the problems they faced fighting COVID-19, which left 76 veteran residents dead.
Today, the committee heard from former home superintendent Paul Barabani.
At the end of his near 90-minute presentation, Barabani urged the lawmakers to take action soon and not wait until the spring to submit its findings and possible legislation.
"This committee has an incredible responsibility to the future and the ability to make things right. We can't afford to wait until March to take action on staffing, I truly feel that," Barabani said.
While today's hearing was in Boston, Tuesday's hearing was held at Holyoke Community College. During that hearing, the committee also heard from families of veterans impacted by the outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.