Joint investigation into illicit drug sales results in one arrest.

BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Brimfield man is behind bars following a joint investigation into illicit drug sales.
According to Brimfield Police officials, officers, along with members of Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni's Eastern Hampden County Narcotics Task Force and the Monson Police Department, made an arrest on Saturday following a joint investigation into the possession and distribution of heroin.
Brimfield officials stated that this activity was not only taking place in Brimfield, but in the town of Monson as well.
Police arrested 22-year-old Timothy Shea of Brimfield and charged him with possession of a Class A substance (heroin) with the intent to distribute.
Officials also seized 294 bags of, what is believed to be, heroin and $875 in cash.
Shea is being held on $2,500 bail at the Hampden County House of Correction until his arraignment, which is expected to take place Monday morning, in Palmer District Court.
Further details regarding the arrest have not yet been made available.
