HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke's first Latino mayor was sworn-in on Monday. Joshua Garcia was joined by his friends and family as he began his term as the newest leader of the Paper City.
“I feel humbled by challenges ahead, I feel proud to be a Holyoker, and I feel ready to be mayor,” Garcia explained.
Garcia was joined by his family, friends, and dozens of community members as he outlined his plans for the term ahead. The new mayor said his goal is to connect, build, and grow the Holyoke community.
“As we proceed forward with our agenda with what we want to do in Holyoke, that connects our neighborhoods and our people, and make sure that government is reflective of our community and that the decisions and the guidance for the mayor’s office moving forward is reflective of the community at large,” Garcia noted.
Garcia told Western Mass News that addressing the city’s finances is top priority.
"That has to be. If we want to be effective with improving the quality of life issues in our city, the infrastructure, the quality of our public buildings and our schools, and issues around public safety, each of these are very dependent on how well we manage our resources internally," Garcia said.
One longtime Holyoke resident says she's feeling hopeful now that the city is under new leadership.
“I am looking forward to see the new changes that are coming to Holyoke. Yes, I am very excited,” said Lorna Andujar of Holyoke.
However, she's not the only one welcoming the mayor with an open mind.
"The connecting the community part of it is really important. When he said he wanted to make a voice for all small businesses, then I said yeah, that sounds really good, plus he’s just really nice person," said Jeanne Reed of Holyoke.
When asked what he plans to do first in office, Garcia said, “The first thing on my agenda is to go downstairs to the mayor’s office and sit on that chair and spin in circles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.