SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A move to try and keep the Roderick Ireland Courthouse closed has been denied.
Worcester Superior Court Justice Daniel Wrenn issued his ruling Monday, denying a motion from Hampden County Register of Deeds Cheryl Coakley-Rivera and others against Trial Court Chief Justice of Administration and Management Paula Carey and state officials seeking a temporary restraining order to close the courthouse.
The courthouse in downtown Springfield was shut down on August 25 due to environmental and mold concerns. That day, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni evacuated his staff from the building because of the conditions.
“We’ve reached a crisis point with this building,” Gulluni said on August 25.
The Mass. Trial Court reopened the facility on Thursday amid continued concerns from county officials including Hampden County Clerk of Courts Laura Gentile and Hampden County Register of Probate Rosemary Saccomani.
