SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The man accused of killing three women and storing their bodies at his Springfield home appeared virtually in court Monday morning.
Stewart Weldon’s mental health was the subject of this hearing.
Weldon’s attorney motioned for a mental health evaluation and, today, the judge granted that request.
Weldon appeared at the hearing via Zoom from the Hampden County House of Correction.
There was a proposed timeline of two weeks to provide the findings, but Weldon’s attorneys said there are more than 8,000 pages of documents related to the case.
Weldon is accused of kidnapping and killing three women and keeping their remains at his home on Page Boulevard back in 2018.
Weldon’s attorneys asked to push the next date court date until December.
The judge agreed to further the status hearing until December 17 at 2 p.m. That too will be a virtual hearing via Zoom.
