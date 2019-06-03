SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The mother of a man found not guilty of attacking someone at MGM Springfield in September is sharing her thoughts on the judge's verdict.
The judge ruled Devon Williams was found not guilty by reason of mental illness.
We first sat down with Lakisha Williams in September, days after her son was arrested for randomly punching and kicking a man at MGM Springfield. She explained then that Devon suffered from anxiety and mental illness and she tried several times to get him help.
Last week, a Hampden County Superior Court judge sentenced Devon to 40 days at Bridgewater State Hospital and Western Mass News has obtained video of the attack, which might be difficult to watch.
On September 9, 2018, Springfield Police were called to MGM Springfield after a man punched and kicked another person.
Surveillance video of the incident was used as evidence in the case. Western Mass News has obtained that footage.
Police later arrested Devon Williams and charged him with assault.
Last week, after a two day trial, a judge handed down a not guilty verdit by reason of mental illness.
Devon's mom is speaking to only western mass news about the case.
"Devon has a past. He has a past and even though he has a past, the allegations and trial, is not normal. That's not Devon...at all. That's not devon. The behavior was strange," said Lakisha Williams.
Lakisha said before the attack, she tried several times to get Devon help. She explained she reached out to the Behavioral Health Network crisis center twice, but they wouldn't take him in for help.
We reached out to BHN, but they said they can't comment on cases.
"The first time I wasn't given a reason. When we met at 2:30 a.m., they didn't give me a reason as to why they did not take him. When we met at his house, the officer said we need to see him doing something. I tried...I tried," Lakisha Williams added.
Terence O'Neil, the chief probation officer at Springfield District Court, said it's important the justice system responds properly to people with mental illness.
"We’re able to make recommendations to the judges, work with the prosecutors on putting together the best format on probation conditions and treatment with the defense attorneys...so we take all that and put it together. We talk to all these different parties and we can present to the judge the best plan for probation supervision possible for someone who has a mental health illness," O'Neil explained.
Lakisha said she is thankful Devon is receiving help at Bridgewater State Hospital, but she wants to make sure it continues after the 40 day period.
"He needs to be in a facility that has already been zoned for people with mental illnesses," Lakisha Williams noted.
Lakisha said she is working to see what additional help Devon can get after his 40 days at complete at Bridgewater State Hospital.
