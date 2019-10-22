SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Judge ruled Gov. Charlie Baker's four month ban on the sale of vaping products can continue.
This comes after several vape shops and the vaping trade association asked the court to declare the ban illegal.
The decision comes nearly a month after the governor placed a four month ban on the sale of all vaping products.
Now, a Suffolk county judge has ruled that the state has one wee to change the language of the ban, before making a final decision.
It comes as many vape shops have filed a lawsuit, saying the ban was unconstitutional.
They recognize that there have been health concerns across the nation, but argue that their products are regulated and it's the black market, THC Vape liquids, that are causing the current health crisis.
Every day the ban is in place, their business comes one step closer to shutting down for good.
"All these vape shop owners have to come up with some sort of cash to survive."Owner of Vapor Zone Behram Agha said. "The bills, the rents, their personal mortgages, employees, four-thousand families are impacted right now because of this."
He and other business owners tell Western Mass News they have lost thousands of dollars a week since the governor put the ban in place nearly a month ago, on Sept. 24.
