(AP) -- A judge ruled against operators of recreational marijuana shops who sued over Baker’s decision to shut down their businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The judge on Thursday denied a request to let the pot shops reopen, saying they are unlikely to win their case. The judge said Baker’s decision to keep medical marijuana facilities and liquor stores open while closing recreational marijuana shops had a “rational basis."
Baker argued that keeping the stores open would harm the state’s ability to control the spread of the virus because they draw customers from states where recreational marijuana remains illegal.
Industry representatives said they were disappointed.
