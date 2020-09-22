SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Hampden County Superior Court judge has ruled that the governor and head of state’s Department of Health and Human Services were not legally able to fire the superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
This news is according to the superintendent’s attorney.
Bennett Walsh was issued a termination letter signed by secretary Marylou Sudders after 76 veteran residents died following a COVID-19 outbreak at the home.
Attorney William Bennett, who is representing Walsh, told us back in June when his client received the termination letter that it was not valid.
Now, he said the court agrees with him.
Bennett said because a home’s board of trustees has the authority to appoint the superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, they have the sole power to fire that superintendent.
He claimed the governor and the secretary of Health and Human Services do not have that power.
Walsh was issued a pink slip after 76 veterans died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Governor Charlie Baker started an independent investigation conducted by Attorney Mark Pearlstein. That report criticized Walsh of mismanaging the home’s COVID-19 outbreak which began in March.
Western Mass News has obtained a statement from Bennett which reads in part:
“For several months, Superintendent Walsh has been vilified by Governor Baker, Secretary Sudders and others. I hope that this decision will allow people to consider that perhaps that criticism is unfair and that the actual story of what happened has not yet been understood.”
Bennett told us that Walsh is not planning to return to work at the home at this time.
We'll continue to follow developments and bring you new information as we get it both on air and online.
