SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--With a record amount of rain last month, you may be seeing more mosquitoes than usual.
Western Mass News spoke with a local entomologist about what you need to know and what mosquito-borne diseases could be on the horizon.
"In the last 10 years, I have not seen a mosquito population of this magnitude," said Bob Russell, an entomologist with American Pest Solutions.
Russell told Western Mass News a wet summer is making for an intense mosquito season.
"Because of these temperatures and you'll have adult mosquitos breeding in that water so 7 days, really short period of time and you're repopulating your yard and creating a lot of mosquitos," said Russell.
Russell said it's important to stay vigilant right now, because mosquito illness could be on the horizon. West Nile Virus had already been detected in the bugs in Hampden County.
"You're bound to see a bump in the EEE and West Nile in the next few weeks," said Russell.
Russell said homeowners should go through their property and flip over anything that could collect water, to avoid having any standing water, a breeding ground for the blood-sucking bugs. It's also a good idea to clean out your gutters.
"The gutters get drop from the trees and next thing you know is its ponding in their gutters," said Russell.
He said mosquito season can run into October. Usually, the first frost is a good sign it's coming to an end, but temperatures have to stay under 45 degrees overnight for about a week. Residents are already getting bitten.
"I was just waking they regularly come when you just walk just trying to bite you and stuff...It’s annoying honestly cause you don’t wanna be just like walking and having mosquitoes always biting you and stuff. You gotta just smack yourself," said Springfield resident Jonathan Deleeon.
