SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The city of Springfield began their Juneteenth celebrations with a flag-raising ceremony Friday morning at city hall.

It was truly a joyous celebration here in Downtown Springfield as community members came together to commemorate Juneteenth.

June 19, 1865 marks the end of slavery in the United States and now that date has officially been declared a National holiday.

City and State leaders along with dozens of community members lined the steps of Springfield City Hall Friday morning to celebrate Juneteenth.

“Really end of the first set of America. That’s what it did that was America’s first sin it was slavery,” State Representative Bud Williams said.

Springfield City Councilors Justin Hurst and Tracey Whitfield who spearheaded the event, along with several others in hopes to bring awareness to this historic date.

Juneteenth celebrations kickoff in Springfield Friday SPRINGFIELD, MA (WWGB/WSHM)--Friday is Juneteenth, a Federal holiday President Joe Biden off…

“Really celebrate the fact that we are celebrating this as a National holiday and I don’t think many people expected that to occur,” Councilor Hurst said.

Remembering the triumphs they have faced to get here, with many saying 100 years too late.

But also acknowledging the joyous moment they can now share with future generations on this date for years to come.

“My granddaughter doesn’t quite understand but when we are able to show her the pictures and videos and look back and say you were there you are part of history that means everything to me because I want her to know that she can create history she can make change she can do anything,” Councilor Whitfield said.

And City Councilor Jesse Lederman echoing the call to continue to advocate for more change.

“We must remember history and dedicate ourselves to activism. That we must revive the spirit of the past to build a better future and that’s what we have committed to do today,” Councilor Lederman said.

The ceremony Friday came to a close as a Black Lives Matter flag was raised beside city hall. But more events will take place Friday night at Blunt Park as well as Saturday in court square beginning at 4 P.M.