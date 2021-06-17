SPRINGFIELD, MA (WWGB/WSHM)--Friday is Juneteenth, a Federal holiday President Joe Biden officially signed into law. Events are being held in the city of Springfield beginning Friday morning.

Friday morning festivities are kicking off with a flag-raising. City Councilor Justin Hurst told Western Mass News while it’s important to celebrate, there’s still more progress that needs to be made.

“It’s huge I would have never expected that the Senate passed this unanimously,” Hurst said.

Juneteenth is officially a Federal holiday, signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday, a day that marks the end of slavery back in 1865.

In the city of Springfield, a weekend of festivities is kicking off on Friday morning with a flag-raising on the steps of City Hall.

“It’s huge, I think for everybody that has sacrificed for so very much to put people like myself in the positions that were in we’re grateful and we’re grateful that people are finally acknowledging all of the sacrifices that our ancestors have made on our behalf,” Hurst said.

The Juneteenth Jubilee Committee is planning free vendors at Blunt Park Friday evening followed by a community movie night.

“We hope so many people will join us this is really a momentous occasion…we’ll be showing ‘Remember The Titans’ which has its own level of history to a great family movie and people can come out and enjoy this free event,” Hurst said.

Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst is a member of the committee, he said important steps have been made over the last year, but there’s still more to go.

“Celebrate over the weekend, but recognize that the work is not done we continuously have to fight for things that we think we should not have to fight for in the city of Springfield,” Hurst said.

The flag-raising ceremony begins Friday morning at 10.