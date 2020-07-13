CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Young golfers are masking up and teeing off for the Junior Golf Hub Championship at the Chicopee Country Club.
The American Junior Golf Association is back in Chicopee, but with COVID-19 restrictions in place, the game of golf will look slightly different this year.
For the second year in a row, the Chicopee Country Club is hosting a tournament with the American Junior Golf Association.
“It’s very exciting to have a national organization like this come back here a second year in a row, especially with everything going on with COVID, it’s very exciting to have them here,” said Mike O’Neill, director of golf at Chicopee Country Club.
While it’s exciting for O’Neill, he told Western Mass News that there were a lot of changes and restrictions made this year to make sure players and volunteers are safe soon as they step on the green.
“Well, the changes that the AJGA made is they're very strict with COVID guidelines as we are, being a municipal golf course, just to follow everything, to make sure we are doing the right thing through the state of Massachusetts,” O’Neill added.
O’Neill said with the COVID pandemic going on, there was a point in time when they were worried they would have to cancel, but the strict guidelines made this possible.
“Everyone has to sign a waiver up here. Everyone’s temperatures are getting taken. It’s a lot different than it was last year,” O’Neill added.
Players are social distancing on the course by standing six feet apart, even while listening the tournament rules.
However, you’ll also notice there aren't many fans standing by. That’s because spectators aren't allowed this year.
“Field of 78. Last year, they had 96. Another big thing this year is no spectators. Each child or player is allowed one spectator, basically a parent,” O’Neill explained.
Another major change this year is that national players were not allowed to travel for the tournament.
“Last year, we had kids from all over the world. I think we had kids from 10 different countries last year, and this year, it’s kids from the northeast,” O’Neill noted.
With a lot of the national players having to cancel their trip to Chicopee, more local players are getting the chance to play in the tournament.
“It’s definitely a pleasure to be here. I know the AJGA does a great job running these events and in spite of the difficult times, they are doing a really great job,” said Jack Fitzgibbon of New Canaan, CT.
O’Neill added, “You have players that are now on tour - your Tiger Woods, your Phil Mickelson, your Justin Thomas - who were part of this when they were younger in their high school years and it’s a number one event.”
The tournament is set to begin Wednesday after qualifiying and practice rounds on Monday and Tuesday.
