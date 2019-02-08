Michael Brawner 020819

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Hampden County Superior Court jury has convicted a man for a 2017 murder in Chicopee.

The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that Michael Brawner was found guilty Friday on a second degree murder charge.

That charge stemmed from the fatal shooting of Kevin Blanton on Anne Street in Chicopee on February 10, 2017.

Sentencing is scheduled for Monday.

