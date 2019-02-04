SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Hampden County Superior Court jury has convicted a man in a 2017 murder in Springfield.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that Davon Kelly-Griffin was found guilty Monday of first degree murder.
The charge against Kelly-Griffin stemmed from the fatal shooting of Rakishon Pedraza in September 2017.
On the evening of September 8, 2017, police found Pedraza suffering from several gunshot wounds between Union and Monroe Streets in Springfield.
Pedraza was transported to an area hospital where he died the following morning.
“My sympathy continues to be with Rakishon’s family and friends as they continue to cope with their tragic loss. I would like to thank the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Assistant District Attorney Eduardo Velazquez for their diligence and hard work in seeing this case through to a conviction and a just result," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in a statement.
Sentencing for Kelly-Griffin is scheduled for February 13.
