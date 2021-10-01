PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Pittsfield man has been found guilty after he was charged with threatening people with a large machete earlier this year.
This according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
40-year-old, Craig Mills was found guilty on Tuesday by a Berkshire County jury on single counts of Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Disorderly Conduct.
DA representative, Andrew McKeever tells Western Mass News the charges stem from an incident back in May.
"The jury found that Mills stood outside the victims’ home on May 23 and began swinging the weapon and making threats," McKeever says.
The weapon he used? A "large machete" according to the DA's Office.
Further details about what happened were not released.
District Attorney, Andrea Harrington saying, “I thank the Pittsfield Police Department for their response that night and the jurors for their service. People should not be fearful in their own homes. This conviction holds the perpetrator accountable for the harm he caused,” notes Berkshire DA, Andrea Harrington.
Mills was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison and will serve out his time at the Berkshire County Jail & House of Correction in Pittsfield.
