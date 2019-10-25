NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been convicted in a 2017 shooting in Amherst.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 26-year-old Malek Bosmond was found guilty Thursday of reckless assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Bosmond was acquitted on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and witness intimidation.
The charges stem from a December 2017 shooting at Mill Valley Apartments in Amherst where one person was shot in the leg.
"We are pleased the jury held the defendant accountable for his reckless and dangerous conduct that night," said Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne in a statement.
Bosmond was sentenced Friday to serve two years in jail, 18 months of which are mandatory. After his release, he will serve two years of probation.
