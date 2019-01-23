SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man and woman have been convicted in connection with the overdose death of a Westfield woman
The Hamdpen County District Attorney's office said that on Wednesday, a jury found 24-year-old Gilka Rolon-Arroyo and 35-year-old Daryn Sampson guilty on charges of manslaughter.
The cases stems from the 2016 death of Rebekah Swotchak of Westfield.
On February 10, 2016, a search warrant was executed on Rolon-Arroyo and Sampson's Westfield home following an investigation into heroin being sold from there.
During that operation, investigators seized approximately 50 bags of heroin and placed Rolon-Arroyo and Sampson under arrest on drug possession and distribution charges.
The D.A.'s office noted that the next day, state and local police were called to the unattended death of Swotchak.
An investigation into Swotchak's death indicated that it may have been due to an accidental overdose of illicit narcotics, which was confirmed by the medical examiner's office.
State Police detectives learned that the search during which Rolon-Arroyo and Sampson were arrested took place in the same building where Swotchak lived.
According to the D.A.'s office, the investigation then found that Rolon-Arroyo and Sampson were selling narcotics to Swotchak.
“When a parent loses a child, when a sibling loses a sibling, when a friend loses a friend, we have an obligation to hold those responsible for that death accountable. When, as in this case, there is a nexus between a victim’s fatal overdose and the supplier of the drugs that led to the death, we will investigate and prosecute these cases to the fullest extent of the law, up to and including charges of manslaughter," Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni noted in a statement.
